Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Bank Of Stockton Has Cut Its Position by $492,199; Fj Capital Management Holding in Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) Cut as Stock Rose

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 3,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 6,334 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882,000, down from 9,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.96. About 2.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 37,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.64M, down from 687,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 2,925 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 12.37% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold SMBC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 95.52% more from 4.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 41,303 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Millennium Management Limited Com reported 4.83M shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,974 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc invested in 21,767 shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 42 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Rbf Cap holds 0.02% or 6,000 shares. State Street reported 152,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm New York has invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Smith Moore & reported 0.11% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 24,856 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL) by 73,990 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 256,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Pb Bancorp Inc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.12 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.