Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder L & S Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.37 Million as Stock Value Rose; First Washington Continues to Hold Stake in Fireeye (FEYE)

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 158,219 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 9,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,708 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 58,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 708,183 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ca Tax Exempt by 35,662 shares to 98,385 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 22,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,331 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Capital Corporation holds 0.69% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invs owns 74,058 shares. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Company owns 632,474 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.65% or 26,844 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 445 shares. Amer State Bank holds 39,879 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 91,586 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 28,986 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc owns 0.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,444 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak has 15,124 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd holds 0.62% or 5,589 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Limited Liability Co reported 2,380 shares. 3,030 are held by Amg Bank & Trust. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.34% or 36,671 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “(ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Morphic Holding IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,341 shares to 13,085 shares, valued at $562,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 25,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,723 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.