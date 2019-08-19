Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $335,129; First National Trust Co Stake in Nasdaq (NDAQ) Has Boosted by $351,567

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 127,764 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.86M, down from 130,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 4.18 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 4,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 45,738 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 41,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 503,578 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 19/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 67.42 Points (0.90%); 17/04/2018 – Delphi Announces Adoption of Advance Notice By-Law; 23/03/2018 – NASDAQ COMPOSITE SINKS 6.5% IN WEEK, MOST IN MORE THAN 2 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 14.20 Points (0.19%); 10/05/2018 – Zecotek Imaging China Retains China-Based Law Firm to Protect Intellectual Property; 28/03/2018 – PSivida: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Will Trade Under New NASDAQ Ticker Symbol EYPT, Effective April 2; 24/05/2018 – Security Token Summit to Feature Former Nasdaq Vice Chairman David Weild, Coinlist Co-Founder Andy Bromberg & Dozens of Other Industry Experts; 05/03/2018 – ClearMetal CEO Adam Compain Named 2018 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 19/04/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG ADS DEBUT AT $26.16 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $25.04/ADS; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 5,056 shares to 24,229 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.53 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,126 are owned by Cls Invs. Ssi Invest Inc holds 6,391 shares. Fred Alger Management owns 26,264 shares. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Company owns 30,273 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paw Corporation holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,000 shares. Hikari Tsushin, a Japan-based fund reported 71,173 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP reported 0.02% stake. Palisade Asset Limited Company accumulated 101,428 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3.38 million shares or 1.6% of the stock. Violich Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 114,604 shares. Delta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.43% or 26,955 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested in 9,154 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Inc accumulated 6,861 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 62 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% or 63,100 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 17,384 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7.62M are held by Blackrock Inc. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0.02% or 920,451 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 74,000 shares. Cwm Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 134 shares. 113,095 were accumulated by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 961 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth.