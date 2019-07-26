Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose; First Hawaiian Bank Has Cut Its Stake in Unum Group (UNM) by $512,490 as Share Value Declined

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 68.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 15,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,109 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 22,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 2.25 million shares traded or 17.01% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc analyzed 3,786 shares as the company's stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,026 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 50,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62M shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 35,024 shares to 179,472 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA).



Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department reported 82,672 shares. 70,903 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 17,091 shares. Bollard Llc holds 44,430 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co owns 258,397 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Fort Point Prtnrs Lc holds 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,790 shares. Continental Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,503 shares. City Trust Communication Fl holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 43,141 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cumberland Partners Limited has 67,587 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Tru Comm has 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 1.35 million shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has 1.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 67,745 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,786 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9,300 shares to 9,813 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc (SCHX).

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.3 per share. UNM’s profit will be $286.05M for 6.08 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.05% EPS growth.