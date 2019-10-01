Johnson Financial Group Upped Its Ppl (PPL) Holding by $542,500 as Stock Price Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 2,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,359 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $859,000, down from 4,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table)

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 1248.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 18,902 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $586,000, up from 1,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 6.58M shares traded or 60.06% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited reported 4,600 shares. Nbt Bank N A New York reported 0.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chemical Bancshares holds 15,471 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 658 are owned by Telos Capital Mngmt Inc. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Inc has invested 0.89% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Interocean Capital Llc has 38,001 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Madrona Service Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.41% or 1,203 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf holds 0.03% or 5,782 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability owns 1,850 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department holds 0.27% or 7,635 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc owns 9,401 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Consulate reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bragg Fincl Advisors accumulated 0.23% or 5,028 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com, New York-based fund reported 31,025 shares.

