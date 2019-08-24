Johnson Financial Group Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding By $453,900; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shorts Down By 5.46%

Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) had a decrease of 5.46% in short interest. ATVI’s SI was 16.19 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.46% from 17.12M shares previously. With 7.14M avg volume, 2 days are for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s short sellers to cover ATVI’s short positions. The SI to Activision Blizzard Inc’s float is 2.16%. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 7.13 million shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc acquired 255 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 7,004 shares with $12.47 million value, up from 6,749 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $865.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 25.67% above currents $1749.62 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Evercore.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon’s First Job Posting – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWR) stake by 23,158 shares to 283,305 valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) stake by 23,344 shares and now owns 183,866 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 338 shares. 17,659 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel. Monroe Bancorporation & Tru Mi owns 719 shares. Cap City Tru Fl invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). One Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodman has 4,888 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Courage Miller Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Dominion Cap Mgmt holds 1.29% or 1,930 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Llc has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,061 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridges Inv Management invested 2.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Ohio-based Private Harbour Management Counsel Limited Com has invested 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc reported 12,164 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 32,317 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coatue Ltd Liability Co reported 6.34 million shares stake. Bamco New York holds 0.02% or 89,541 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Comm Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bb&T Corp holds 0.15% or 179,860 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4.09M shares. 3.83M were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Piedmont Invest has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 30 shares.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard Stock Will Reward Buy-and-Hold Investors – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATVI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: DBX,DXC,APPN,ATVI – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision (ATVI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity. $4.30M worth of stock was bought by NOLAN PETER J on Tuesday, March 12.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes games for video game consoles, personal computers , mobile devices, and online social platforms. The company has market cap of $36.30 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Activision Publishing, Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. It has a 21.61 P/E ratio. The firm develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content.

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6400 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.63’s average target is 15.42% above currents $47.33 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 17 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 14. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30. Bank of America maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 15. SunTrust maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Monday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $55 target.