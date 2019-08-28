Johnson Financial Group Trimmed Target (TGT) Stake By $305,600; VOLVO AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (VLVLY) Sellers Decreased By 86.42% Their Shorts

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 23.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 3,820 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 12,752 shares with $1.02 million value, down from 16,572 last quarter. Target Corp now has $54.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.73. About 1.63 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN

VOLVO AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had a decrease of 86.42% in short interest. VLVLY’s SI was 9,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 86.42% from 67,000 shares previously. With 31,400 avg volume, 0 days are for VOLVO AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)’s short sellers to cover VLVLY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 1,688 shares traded. AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atea: Scandinavian IT Should Be On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zenabis: Seeking Turnaround After A Tough 2019 (Initiating) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pershing Square Holdings: An Unsustainable Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Glencore’s Prospects In A Risk-Off Environment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nemetschek: One Of Those German Quality Stocks – Deep Dive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

AB Volvo , together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.56 billion. The firm offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, UD Bus, and Sunwin brands. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. It also provides equipment used at construction sites, including pavers, compactors, excavators, wheel loaders, and articulated and rigid dump trucks under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -5.06% below currents $105.73 stock price. Target had 33 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 29.