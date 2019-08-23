Johnson Financial Group Trimmed Prudential Finl (PRU) Position; Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) stake by 43.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 5,749 shares as Prudential Finl Inc (PRU)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 7,364 shares with $677,000 value, down from 13,113 last quarter. Prudential Finl Inc now has $33.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.75. About 326,726 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 30/04/2018 – Two Minnesota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc (MNP) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 13 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 11 sold and trimmed equity positions in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.93 million shares, down from 1.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd stated it has 645,697 shares. Davis R M reported 3,192 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,131 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.09% or 248,504 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co owns 0.15% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 201,564 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 3,998 shares. Hl Fin Svcs Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Trustmark State Bank Department reported 13,325 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il owns 11,767 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Utd Retail Bank Trust accumulated 17,508 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 317,200 shares. 95,151 were reported by Fifth Third Bancorp.

Among 3 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is 31.80% above currents $81.75 stock price. Prudential Financial had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, August 1. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”.

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Ishares Tr (IYY) stake by 6,363 shares to 10,711 valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 10,832 shares and now owns 41,491 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prudential slides after Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prudential Financial: The Pullback Created An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 6,867 shares traded. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $150.74 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 14.28 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.