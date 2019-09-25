Johnson Financial Group Trimmed Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Position as Stock Declined; Randolph Co Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Cut by $735,150 as Stock Price Rose

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 166,396 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.05 million, down from 170,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $166.35. About 588,611 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 91.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 549 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 6,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.43. About 380,594 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference

Randolph Co Inc, which manages about $549.52 million and $581.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,715 shares to 183,535 shares, valued at $25.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.69 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,662 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0.63% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Firsthand Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% or 1,580 shares. 8,856 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Brick & Kyle Assocs reported 5,287 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. 1,695 were reported by Lourd Cap Ltd. Bp Public Ltd Liability owns 136,000 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 59,402 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 100,596 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,845 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc owns 1,150 shares. Old Natl National Bank In invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wellington Grp Llp reported 8.01M shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.97 million for 9.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 112,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Inc reported 12,628 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Corp has 5,984 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 50 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 131,914 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors invested in 30,324 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd reported 17,133 shares. Carroll has 274 shares. 36,500 are held by Icon Advisers Incorporated. Moreover, Dean Capital Mngmt has 0.59% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Oakworth Cap holds 0% or 200 shares. 51,554 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Liability. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.47% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 36,428 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 1,891 shares in its portfolio. 6,100 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 12,634 shares to 29,656 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).