Johnson Financial Group Trimmed Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake as Shares Declined; Headinvest Decreased Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $6.43 Million as Stock Price Rose

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 52,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,968 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 105,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.43. About 1.22 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 61.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 17,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 11,132 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 28,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 916,672 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 61,414 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated invested in 1.61% or 73,471 shares. Moreover, United Fire Gru has 1.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wellington Shields Co Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,715 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Adage Cap Partners Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.76 million shares. Hilltop holds 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 14,602 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 1.7% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 254,240 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 353,105 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Assocs owns 234,870 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Qv Investors Incorporated has 2.4% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt has invested 3.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Narwhal Cap Mgmt has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cap Wealth Planning Limited invested in 7,170 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Factory Mutual Insur Com reported 783,200 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 74,569 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 11,867 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Leisure Cap has 0.6% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Farmers & Merchants accumulated 327 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 761,917 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 459,699 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shoker Invest Counsel has invested 0.36% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Grimes holds 0.05% or 14,388 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 232,202 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 88,905 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Com Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Bowling Port Llc holds 0.17% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 22,450 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 501,097 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,309 shares to 77,897 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

