Johnson Financial Group Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) Boosted as Valuation Declined; Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Stock Price Rose While Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowered Position

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $92.77. About 646,850 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 112,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32M, down from 369,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $211.86. About 761,550 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Confirms Pablo Salame Retirement; 13/05/2018 – Goldman’s Asia Prime Services Sales Head Is Said to Plan Leaving; 08/03/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6.9 EUROS FROM 6.4 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – Goldman sees U.S. dollar weakness persisting in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high growth companies; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q-End Book Value $186.73 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite Deficiencies in Goldman’s Internal Controls; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q TRADING REV $4.39B, EST. $3.89B; 08/03/2018 – At Goldman, Blankfein Touches a Nerve With Dina Powell’s Return; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pumps Up Securities-Backed Lending — Barrons.com

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 6,606 shares to 145,621 shares, valued at $22.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 3,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,894 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 4,423 shares. Fred Alger Inc owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,429 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tcw Inc has invested 0.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.07% or 86,306 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has 0.19% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 63,845 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.95% or 46,746 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 133,933 shares. Hbk LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Israel-based Clal Ins Enter Hldgs has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 7,268 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research has 217,423 shares. 39,319 were reported by Pitcairn.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. On Monday, February 11 Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 3,000 shares. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 174,954 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $171.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 10.15 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Finance Network reported 50 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Focused Wealth Management accumulated 7,611 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,050 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Lc owns 3,300 shares. Natixis holds 732,649 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc holds 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,988 shares. Icon Advisers reported 0.11% stake. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.25% or 267,202 shares. 6 were accumulated by Transamerica Incorporated. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,556 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 171,044 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Okumus Fund Mgmt Limited invested in 29.07% or 678,207 shares. Moreover, Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.55% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).