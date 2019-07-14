Johnson Financial Group Raised Position in American Elec Pwr (AEP) as Valuation Rose; Osborne Partners Capital Management Stake In Chevron (CVX) Was Raised

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,812 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 13,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.27M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 14,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 26,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 15,600 shares to 2,875 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 119,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,455 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of stock or 4,750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,081 shares to 32,149 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 340,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,773 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO).