Johnson Financial Group Raised Its Position in Ppl (PPL) by $542,500; First American Bank Has Lifted Its American Electric Power (AEP) Stake

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 1248.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 18,902 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $586,000, up from 1,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.88 lastly. It is up 3.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F

First American Bank increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 4,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 44,877 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 40,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 1.95M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.14% or 989,386 shares. Sun Life owns 23,571 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 33,142 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 38,893 shares. Creative Planning owns 71,208 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.06% or 8.79M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 354,033 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Inc owns 3.35 million shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.12% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Hawaiian Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 14,896 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Symons Capital Mngmt stated it has 5.31% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cap Int Investors invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 3,989 shares to 8,905 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,867 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated (FMCRX) by 161,230 shares to 227,701 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,842 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (NYSE:SPR).