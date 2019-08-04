Johnson Financial Group Raised By $453,900 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; World Fuel Services (INT) Had 2 Bulls

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc acquired 255 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 7,004 shares with $12.47M value, up from 6,749 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $901.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face

Among 2 analysts covering World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Fuel Services had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global upgraded World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) rating on Thursday, March 7. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $40 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of INT in report on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. See World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Upgrade

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1965 target in Monday, March 4 report. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 292 shares. Vista Capital invested in 804 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Chartist Ca holds 390 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership invested in 5.92% or 3,330 shares. Dsm Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 118,412 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 5.79% or 15,917 shares in its portfolio. 23,479 were reported by South Texas Money Management Limited. Riverpark Advsr Ltd invested 2.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 30 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 12,061 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 30.93 million shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 15,923 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Sprott, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 120 shares. Cap Guardian, California-based fund reported 54,405 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancorp has 2.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stake by 17,632 shares to 20,200 valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 6,606 shares and now owns 145,621 shares. International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

World Fuel Services Corporation, an energy management company, provides energy procurement advisory, supply fulfillment and transaction, and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the aviation, marine, and transportation industries. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Aviation, Marine, and Land. It has a 17.69 P/E ratio. The Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch services; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 458,129 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold World Fuel Services Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 3,597 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 125,780 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,745 shares. Numerixs Technology, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,200 shares. 263,431 were reported by Monarch Asset Ltd Com. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 41,351 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc has 31,287 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 875 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 20,168 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 16,372 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.05% or 27,322 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0% or 7 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 209,518 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Llc reported 40,742 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.