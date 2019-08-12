Johnson Financial Group Increases Stake in Electronic Arts (EA); Alps Advisors Increases Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 1.03M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 20,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 702,146 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.04M, up from 681,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $69.97. About 4.54 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 30,104 shares to 406,467 shares, valued at $38.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 2,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,808 shares, and cut its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Qualcomm Trades Higher As Justice Department Intervenes In Patent Case – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QUALCOMM Incorporated 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GE,BLK,GLOB,ASML,QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Franklin Street Nc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.26% or 35,303 shares. Savings Bank Of The West holds 27,128 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 91,781 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 996,349 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 2.97% or 52,725 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,800 shares. Fiduciary reported 35,822 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd holds 15,535 shares. B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt holds 1.06% or 47,455 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr holds 0.05% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,209 shares to 134,882 shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 8,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,319 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts’ Earnings Rise as Interactive Entertainment Industry Expands – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Weakness in Activision (ATVI), EA (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO) Said to be Tied in Part to Trump’s Comments Against Video Game Violence – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.