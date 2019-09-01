Johnson Financial Group Increases Position in Abbvie (ABBV); Westover Capital Advisors Has Boosted Bp Plc (BP) Holding by $373,498

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 7,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,646 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 31,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Services reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spectrum reported 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co invested in 0.07% or 6,882 shares. Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd owns 359,325 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sonata Capital holds 0.21% or 3,420 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Putnam Investments Lc has 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Live Your Vision Ltd has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,712 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Boltwood Capital Management has 9,224 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.77% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). North Star Asset has 0.21% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 9,316 were reported by Sns Fincl Grp Limited Liability Company. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 0.29% or 27,425 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12,354 shares to 5,026 shares, valued at $139,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,192 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.