Johnson Financial Group Increased Stake in Electronic Arts (EA); Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Nbw Capital Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 6,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 71,280 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 77,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.32. About 1.18 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.04. About 3.01 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.50 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

