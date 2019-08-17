Johnson Financial Group Increased By $462,000 Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Stake; WMS Industries (WMS) Sentiment Is 1.02

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) stake by 22.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc acquired 5,500 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 29,841 shares with $2.51 million value, up from 24,341 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv now has $24.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.89M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery

WMS Industries Inc (WMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 59 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 58 trimmed and sold positions in WMS Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 41.37 million shares, down from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding WMS Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. â€“ WMS – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems Acquires Infiltrator Water Technologies From Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, makes, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. It currently has negative earnings. It also purchases and distributes construction fabrics, as well as other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 284,724 shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Berkshire Partners Llc holds 15.82% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for 6.76 million shares. Stockbridge Partners Llc owns 3.76 million shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Elm Capital Llc has 2.89% invested in the company for 425,209 shares. The California-based Mig Capital Llc has invested 1.99% in the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd., a Japan-based fund reported 167,766 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 23.10% above currents $74.25 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, April 15 to “Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9100 target in Monday, August 5 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”.

