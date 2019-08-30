Johnson Financial Group Increased By $418,735 Its American Elec Pwr (AEP) Holding; Last Week Primo Water (PRMW) Coverage

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) stake by 36.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc acquired 5,045 shares as American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 18,812 shares with $1.58 million value, up from 13,767 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Inc now has $44.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.47. About 43,164 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $21 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.20's average target is 48.57% above currents $12.25 stock price.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $480.43 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. It currently has negative earnings. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 1,225 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. 50 shares were bought by Battle Emma S., worth $580 on Thursday, August 8. 5,000 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $61,150 were bought by Cates Susan E.. Shares for $11,095 were bought by Hass David W.. The insider BRENNER RICHARD A bought $17,171. Mills David J bought $11,500 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Primo Water Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors owns 5,274 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 57,496 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 12,360 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 12,411 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 98,657 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,500 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0% or 1.76 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 6,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 727,328 shares. Eagle Asset Inc accumulated 358,581 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 291,644 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Co reported 1.17 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 52,352 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Primo Water (PRMW) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Primo Water’s (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shareholders Feel About Its 198% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Primo Water (PRMW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) stake by 17,742 shares to 11,132 valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,503 shares and now owns 13,616 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.