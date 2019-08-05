Johnson Financial Group Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) Has Raised by $747,408; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Value Declined, Glenview Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 41,491 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 30,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 3.18 million shares traded or 13.02% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.49M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08 million, down from 8.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 12.02 million shares traded or 66.68% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 15,658 shares to 12,681 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,336 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

