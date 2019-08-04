Johnson Financial Group Holding In Electronic Arts (EA) Was Upped; Southport Management Has Cut Its Air Lease (AL) Stake by $343.49 Million; Market Value Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 866,211 shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 932,861 shares. Denali Advisors reported 82,000 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc owns 9,570 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Com stated it has 739,861 shares. Sageworth Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alphaone Invest Ser Limited Co has 2,466 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alyeska LP has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 875,741 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 98,914 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 740 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Davenport And Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 12,605 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd holds 603,890 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Lc owns 93 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 24.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $143.34 million for 7.66 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0.08% or 1.21 million shares. Blackrock holds 0.09% or 20.14M shares in its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp owns 15,899 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker has 34,219 shares. Advisers Ltd stated it has 7,356 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 13.01 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs has 0.54% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,839 shares. First Foundation stated it has 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 2,754 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 6,300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 488,108 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As owns 33,845 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation invested in 287,016 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Mitchell Capital Mgmt has 13,437 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris.