Johnson Financial Group Has Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $572,880; Eam Investors Lowered Position in Caredx (CDNA) by $2.81 Million

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 7,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,646 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 31,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.65 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 90,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 52,675 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 143,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 2.12M shares traded or 131.78% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 262,640 shares to 863,584 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 45,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Bandwidth Inc..

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Ltd invested 1.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 0.36% stake. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested in 0.77% or 1.04M shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Llc owns 23,921 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.92% or 15,775 shares. Cutter Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,868 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Lc reported 38,171 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj accumulated 25,975 shares. Todd Asset Ltd reported 298,576 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Stanley has invested 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rbo And Lc holds 140,999 shares. First Personal Finance reported 16,620 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 37,619 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Truepoint Inc owns 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,496 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 17,632 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,118 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).