Johnson Financial Group Has Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $453,900; Accuvest Global Advisors Has Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stake by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 6,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,000 shares to 16,310 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 8,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,319 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Holding Limited Liability Co reported 5,528 shares. Enterprise Financial Services invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 580 were accumulated by Dodge & Cox. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 14,910 shares or 4.93% of its portfolio. King Luther Management Corp invested in 2.94% or 215,657 shares. Heritage invested in 0.36% or 3,422 shares. Ci Invs Inc accumulated 0.82% or 82,267 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westfield Capital Mgmt LP invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 80,100 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 631,102 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 1.7% stake. 569 are owned by Penobscot Investment Management. Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division holds 0.06% or 459 shares in its portfolio.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings F Sponsored A (TCEHY) by 26,525 shares to 31,777 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 16,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Germany Etf (EWG).