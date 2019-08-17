Johnson Financial Group Has Trimmed Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake By $523,159; Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sellers Increased By 1.36% Their Shorts

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) had an increase of 1.36% in short interest. TMP’s SI was 493,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.36% from 486,600 shares previously. With 47,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)’s short sellers to cover TMP’s short positions. The SI to Tompkins Financial Corporation’s float is 3.69%. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 38,861 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) has declined 5.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) stake by 43.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc analyzed 5,749 shares as Prudential Finl Inc (PRU)'s stock declined 3.15%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 7,364 shares with $677,000 value, down from 13,113 last quarter. Prudential Finl Inc now has $32.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 2.56M shares traded or 29.14% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is 31.35% above currents $82.03 stock price. Prudential Financial had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of PRU in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12.

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 6,958 shares to 235,445 valued at $34.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 108,899 shares and now owns 501,941 shares. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Iv (BTZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gabalex Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 9.29% or 350,000 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 4,625 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 793,025 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 346 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 53,663 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Capital Management Va reported 101,321 shares. Blue Chip Prns Inc has 0.16% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 7,284 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc has 283,099 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 32,676 shares. Regent Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 0.74% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 1,900 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 564,022 shares.

