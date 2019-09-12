Johnson Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $888,300; Shares Declined; As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Verition Fund Management Trimmed Stake by $446,397

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 5,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 6,897 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $604,000, down from 12,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 240,134 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 8,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 13,166 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 22,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $114.4. About 1.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 21.03 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $148.64 million for 27.60 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

