Johnson Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Target (TGT) by $305,600; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Investec Asset Management North America Lifted by $3.20 Million Its Position

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 13,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,429 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47M, up from 98,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $278.17. About 1.09 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 3,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,752 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 16,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $88.28. About 2.29 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 11,899 shares to 24,181 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,155 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Jlb And Associates has invested 5.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arrow Financial Corporation holds 4,972 shares. Northern Trust holds 11.30M shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.67% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17,528 shares. 13,764 are held by Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Beck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 2,285 shares. Earnest Lc holds 0% or 439 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.17% or 2,155 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Company has 534 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sather Fin Grp holds 84,783 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% or 324,973 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Limited Liability Corporation reported 71,777 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.49% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 80,900 shares. Appleton Ma has 0.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,371 shares.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $830.81M for 13.71 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.