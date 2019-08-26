Johnson Financial Group Has Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Grainger W W Has 0.92 Sentiment

Grainger W W Inc (GWW) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 203 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 221 reduced and sold their positions in Grainger W W Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 43.13 million shares, down from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Grainger W W Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 190 Increased: 133 New Position: 70.

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 75.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 4,903 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 1,558 shares with $415,000 value, down from 6,461 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $138.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $285.11. About 594,357 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.36% or 21,025 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 7,022 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Columbia Asset owns 14,157 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Group reported 28,440 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Landscape Ltd Liability holds 5,948 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Tru Comm holds 2.11% or 132,472 shares in its portfolio. Two Creeks Cap Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 482,868 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 1,421 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi reported 26,169 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 1.3% or 2.06 million shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company New York has 3.54% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 243,809 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tru Co Of Vermont holds 5,146 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 7,088 shares to 97,536 valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 108,899 shares and now owns 501,941 shares. Ishares Tr (ACWX) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 8.05% above currents $285.11 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $312 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Stephens. Cowen & Co maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $27500 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Argus Research. Robert W. Baird maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.83 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.02M for 14.88 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $14.59 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 18.29 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd holds 5.4% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. for 3.41 million shares. Mu Investments Co. Ltd. owns 19,000 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Coho Partners Ltd. has 3.29% invested in the company for 484,827 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Investment Management has invested 2.79% in the stock. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 814,846 shares.