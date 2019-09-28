Johnson Financial Group Has Raised Its Freeport (FCX) Position; Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund (MUS)’s Sentiment Is 1.89

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 2882.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc acquired 51,880 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 5.55%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 53,680 shares with $623,000 value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Freeport now has $14.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 20.02 million shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT EARMARKS CASHFLOW FOR DEBT, INVESTMENTS, SHAREHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 24/04/2018 – Freeport quarterly profit rises on higher copper prices; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING

Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc (MUS) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.03, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 17 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 9 sold and reduced their stakes in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.31 million shares, up from 2.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 5,181 shares to 302,592 valued at $19.89M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 8,883 shares and now owns 13,166 shares. Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Capital Llp has 0.22% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2.17M shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 15,611 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 81,590 shares. Capital has invested 0.63% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 67,556 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System. Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 21,486 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Concorde Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% stake. Next Fin Group Incorporated accumulated 6,540 shares. Alberta Inv Management Corp accumulated 46,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Lc reported 3.73 million shares. Tctc Holdings Lc holds 587,287 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Inc Lc has invested 0.12% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 1.18M shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L. Shares for $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 29,636 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

