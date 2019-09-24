Johnson Financial Group Has Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Shorts Raised By 28.14%

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 15.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 5,958 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 31,600 shares with $1.81M value, down from 37,558 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $250.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 5.12 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration

Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:AEY) had an increase of 28.14% in short interest. AEY’s SI was 33,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 28.14% from 26,300 shares previously. With 64,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:AEY)’s short sellers to cover AEY’s short positions. The SI to Addvantage Technologies Group Inc’s float is 0.74%. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 3,436 shares traded. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) has risen 22.07% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.07% the S&P500.

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) stake by 5,799 shares to 20,253 valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 9,242 shares and now owns 12,851 shares. Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was raised too.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.20 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Investment Mgmt stated it has 131,327 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sei Com reported 1.15 million shares. 75,229 are owned by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Dana Advsr Inc reported 40,754 shares. Accuvest Global Advsr accumulated 6,908 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo reported 527,996 shares stake. Beacon Cap Management reported 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). John G Ullman & Assocs holds 6,029 shares. Fincl Mgmt Pro Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 72 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Georgia-based Rowland And Co Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Jennison Assoc Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). National Registered Investment Advisor owns 0.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 24,990 shares.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.52 million. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.68, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 6.03% less from 1.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 3,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 11,928 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 7 shares. 74,073 were reported by Vanguard Gru Inc. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) for 5,328 shares. Jbf reported 351,061 shares. Panagora Asset reported 9,608 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 157,504 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY). Tower Rech Llc (Trc) holds 612 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $19,800 activity. EMPEY COLBY had bought 11,000 shares worth $19,800 on Friday, August 23.