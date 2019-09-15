Johnson Financial Group Has Lowered Everest Re Group Limited (RE) Holding as Valuation Rose; Lyrical Asset Management LP Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Trimmed by $1.46 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 28,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 5.86 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304.52M, down from 5.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 924,026 shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Limited (RE) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 4,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 1,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348,000, down from 6,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $256.39. About 351,272 shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 6,148 shares. New York-based Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.46% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 2.51 million were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America De. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 66 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Systematic Finance Lp owns 59,075 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Morgan Stanley accumulated 92,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 149 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 7,072 shares. Vanguard accumulated 0% or 415,500 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 243,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation accumulated 64,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com has 179 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.02% or 9,366 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56M for 7.43 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 240,106 shares to 17.75 million shares, valued at $169.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 13,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19,700 shares to 153,433 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. $121,155 worth of stock was bought by HARTZBAND MERYL D on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). General American Investors holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 105,000 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability reported 3,002 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc holds 4.40M shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 151,612 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp, a New York-based fund reported 975 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.05% or 76,822 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.01% or 1,091 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 77,407 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Stephens Ar owns 23,908 shares. Pggm Invests reported 172,108 shares. Fil accumulated 31 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 1,505 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 3,061 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 earnings per share, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $135.66 million for 19.25 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.