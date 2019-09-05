Johnson Financial Group Has Lowered Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake By $851,616; Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Had 3 Bulls

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 61.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 17,742 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 11,132 shares with $536,000 value, down from 28,874 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $13.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 537,747 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic

Among 4 analysts covering Rentokil Initial PLC (LON:RTO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Rentokil Initial PLC has GBX 470 highest and GBX 395 lowest target. GBX 423.75's average target is -6.79% below currents GBX 454.6 stock price. Rentokil Initial PLC had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has "Sector Performer" rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 20. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of RTO in report on Monday, March 18 with "Neutral" rating. The firm has "Overweight" rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank has "Hold" rating and GBX 420 target. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with "Overweight". On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with "Overweight".

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $324.96M for 10.29 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 6,958 shares to 235,445 valued at $34.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 108,899 shares and now owns 501,941 shares. Ishares Tr (ACWX) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.50% or GBX 2.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 454.6. About 1.26M shares traded. Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

