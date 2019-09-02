Johnson Financial Group Has Increased Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Gotham Asset Management Position in Harsco (HSC) Trimmed by $1.68 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 45.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 84,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 98,857 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 182,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 876,947 shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 25/04/2018 – Harsco Ratifies Audit Committee’s Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 6,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $28.32M for 12.43 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 69,111 shares to 196,312 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 25,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $72,473 activity.

