Johnson Financial Group Has Decreased Metlife (MET) Holding by $400,386 as Shares Rose; Capital Investment Advisors Upped Stake in Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) by $500,080 as Shares Rose

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 50,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 465,089 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 415,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 8,679 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,192 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 20,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 935,310 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Bd Fd (AGG) by 4,142 shares to 6,249 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,532 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Gp Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 33,935 shares. Citigroup reported 27 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 753,739 shares. Round Table Serv Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 364,687 shares. Q Advsr Lc holds 66,216 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 22,247 were reported by Park Avenue Limited Liability. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 192,834 shares. Gradient Invests Llc invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Parametric Associate Ltd has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Shaker Ser Llc invested 0.79% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Baillie Gifford reported 0.01% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na invested in 0.13% or 53,706 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 721,498 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Washington Trust Natl Bank holds 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 2,431 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 0.62% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Systematic Mngmt LP holds 72,157 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank reported 1.25M shares. Northpointe Cap Lc holds 119,902 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce has invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Arga Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 6,530 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Corp Il reported 76,119 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited invested in 0.03% or 6,376 shares. 53,280 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Morgan Stanley reported 4.61M shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.81% or 80,793 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 6,363 shares to 10,711 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).