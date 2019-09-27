Johnson Financial Group Has Decreased Its Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $543,048; As Mettler Toledo International C (MTD) Market Value Rose, Capital Counsel Lowered Its Position by $407,400

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 1,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,994 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 6,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $392.92. About 862,295 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY – NASA AWARDED LOCKHEED MARTIN SKUNK WORKS A CONTRACT TO DESIGN, BUILD & FLIGHT TEST LOW-BOOM FLIGHT DEMONSTRATOR; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International C (MTD) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 218,983 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.95M, down from 219,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $700.39. About 146,141 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 30.67 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

