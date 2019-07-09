Johnson Financial Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $742,800 as Shares Rose; Sunbelt Securities Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $686,104 as Stock Price Rose

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,112 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 18,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 3.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 9,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,336 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 75,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 6,363 shares to 10,711 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Iv (BTZ).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.51 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 99,790 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Mngmt owns 40,417 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Grp accumulated 6,371 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.25% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18,561 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Co Dc reported 245,196 shares. Grace White New York owns 43,427 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 2.70 million shares stake. Horrell Capital Management holds 0.06% or 1,458 shares. 9,636 are held by First Comml Bank Sioux Falls. City Hldgs holds 76,032 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 279,676 shares. Sunbelt reported 32,530 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. 1.58M were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Kornitzer Management Ks has 650,107 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ExxonMobil (XOM) and SABIC to Proceed with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures Project – StreetInsider.com” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Exxon Mobil Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,636 were reported by Weybosset Rech & Ltd Liability. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 8.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smithfield Tru Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,495 shares. Baillie Gifford owns 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 103,146 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 165 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 11,966 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma invested in 0.16% or 86,109 shares. Aimz Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.56% or 16,291 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Corporation reported 71,197 shares. Oberweis Asset Management has 2,739 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Davis R M holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 331,807 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.93 million shares. Schnieders Lc holds 57,901 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset LP holds 1,460 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 145,504 are owned by Gamco Et Al.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Fin Tr Inc by 130,646 shares to 165,984 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 41,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,799 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.56 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.