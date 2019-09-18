Johnson Financial Group Has Decreased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut Its Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holding by $1.07 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 7,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 231,468 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.57M, down from 238,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 283,878 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 11,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 50,565 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 62,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 4.17 million shares traded or 12.45% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES GOOD FARMER SELLING IN BRAZIL IN 1Q, FIRST PART OF 2Q; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 23/03/2018 – ADM to suspend biodiesel output at German plant

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADM manipulated cash ethanol market, lawsuit alleges – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from deforested Amazon areas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. 5,457 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $199,990 were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 17,500 shares to 18,902 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communication Inc holds 0.12% or 22,082 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Investment has 5,220 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 2,776 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Community National Bank Na owns 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 1.50 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company has 327 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation accumulated 1,934 shares. Amer Assets Investment Ltd Com holds 0.2% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 30,830 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Co holds 482,595 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 0.24% or 289,434 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.03% or 27,313 shares. Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 0.06% or 81,000 shares. Fil Limited reported 2.17 million shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,657 shares.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $434.44 million for 13.39 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 68,606 shares to 340,062 shares, valued at $21.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 87,093 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,674 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 19,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 20,840 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd holds 406 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0% or 1,365 shares. Jag Capital Lc reported 122,488 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 2,763 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 10,168 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 12,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 739,571 shares. Windham Cap Mngmt Lc has 4,050 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 208 shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.81 million for 20.14 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.