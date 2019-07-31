Johnson Financial Group Has Cut Kroger Co (KR) Stake by $423,168; Dorsal Capital Management Position in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 46.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 17,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 37,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 8.21M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-There Is No Truth To Report On Target, Kroger Mulling Merger – Source Familiar With Situation; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Kroger deal wins over sceptics and cheers investors; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.28M, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $171.34. About 1.52 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.58M for 12.61 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young And Limited invested in 142,904 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp owns 156,243 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Boston owns 58,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Argi Inv Ltd Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 15,105 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 235,695 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc owns 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.04M shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Vanguard Group accumulated 67.90M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cibc Asset owns 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 91,859 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 3.92M shares. 41,310 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,619 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia invested in 0.13% or 544,405 shares. Caxton Associate LP has 15,464 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 6,363 shares to 10,711 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.