Johnson Financial Group Has Cut Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding by $473,928 as Market Valuation Declined; Capital Management Associates Lifted Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $476,000; Market Valuation Rose

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 116.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $890,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.06. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 91.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 549 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 6,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.83. About 720,230 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 51,880 shares to 53,680 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98 million for 9.23 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 293 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 381,624 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd owns 19,817 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 455,738 shares. 2.37 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. 56 are held by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Lc. 334,386 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Llc. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited reported 93,482 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 104,062 shares in its portfolio. Jensen Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 6,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fdx Advisors reported 2,910 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 6,797 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 49,712 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 1 shares. The Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advisors has invested 0.29% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

