Johnson Financial Group Has Cut Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake; Md Sass Investors Services Has Increased Its Aecom (ACM) Stake

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 61.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 17,742 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 11,132 shares with $536,000 value, down from 28,874 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $13.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 2.05 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased Aecom (ACM) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc acquired 45,414 shares as Aecom (ACM)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 733,825 shares with $21.77 million value, up from 688,411 last quarter. Aecom now has $5.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 561,889 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, ISSUING NEW $600 MLN TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH A TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2025; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, INCREASING CAPACITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.35 BLN AND EXTENDING ITS TERM UNTIL MARCH 13, 2023 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $292.30M for 11.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 4,485 shares to 6,835 valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Iv (BTZ) stake by 59,300 shares and now owns 567,848 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cardinal Health has $5200 highest and $4100 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is -4.73% below currents $48.81 stock price. Cardinal Health had 6 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.05% or 18,010 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Mngmt reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 6.42M shares. First Citizens State Bank And Co reported 19,599 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory holds 0.18% or 70,438 shares. Moreover, Amer Intl Grp has 1.37% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 7.48 million shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 53,048 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Laffer Invests has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 9,754 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. First Trust Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 615,324 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 1,725 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 360 shares in its portfolio. 37,485 are owned by Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Beaten Down Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAH, CARB, GTT, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma accumulated 0.37% or 13,590 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 28,057 shares. Alpha Windward Limited reported 506 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Pinebridge LP has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Vident Advisory Ltd Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Moreover, Clean Yield Gp has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 70 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn reported 0% stake. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.02% or 2.02M shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 254,504 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Gru reported 5,191 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 626 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 67,881 shares in its portfolio.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) stake by 115,025 shares to 673,071 valued at $28.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vici Pptys Inc stake by 678,861 shares and now owns 68,400 shares. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In was reduced too.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 15% – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.