Johnson Financial Group Has Boosted Its Position in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by $462,000; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trimmed Its Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $640,800

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,270 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $654,000, down from 14,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 765,417 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 24,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $85.91. About 905,225 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3,830 shares to 5,730 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $733.85 million for 22.08 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Energy: 8% Annual Total Returns Make This Utility A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “THE LIST: North Carolina’s top 100 public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/01: (NPTN) (GWR) (QRVO) Higher; (WLK) (ZM) (MNST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. 1.39M were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Bender Robert And Assoc accumulated 0.12% or 2,686 shares. Btim Corp holds 0% or 3,487 shares in its portfolio. 27,861 are held by Argent. Intact Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.16% or 48,600 shares. Sterling stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Republic holds 0.14% or 299,993 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department invested in 0.59% or 28,672 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 1,625 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 9,209 shares. Homrich & Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 10,058 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 220,169 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 434,093 shares. 9,721 are held by M&R Cap Mngmt Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,209 shares to 134,882 shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,310 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).