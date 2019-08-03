Johnson Financial Group Has Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Stake By $452,985; Prudential Plc Has Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 190.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc acquired 4,485 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 6,835 shares with $695,000 value, up from 2,350 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Prudential Plc decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 47.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Plc sold 6,058 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Prudential Plc holds 6,647 shares with $587,000 value, down from 12,705 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $70.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.02% or 83,641 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 369 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 1.49M shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Advisor Limited Com holds 0.08% or 6,135 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 75,960 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd accumulated 157,831 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability has 1.72% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Spinnaker Trust reported 34,219 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 140,985 shares. Security Trust accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 2,900 were accumulated by Quantres Asset Management. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Natixis owns 95,219 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 10,000 shares. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23M on Monday, February 11. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts had 27 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of EA in report on Monday, February 11 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $88 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust.

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 7,000 shares to 16,310 valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 10,442 shares and now owns 140,258 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Papp L Roy And Associate has 0.57% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 35,629 shares. 7,785 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.13% or 33,216 shares. Blackrock reported 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,608 shares. Bartlett & Communications Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt stated it has 485,739 shares. 75,212 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Covey Capital Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 9,000 shares or 1.07% of the stock. 608,092 are owned by Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id. Cadence Retail Bank Na holds 0.35% or 10,195 shares in its portfolio. New South Cap Management accumulated 1.39 million shares or 3.54% of the stock. Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,415 shares. Maryland-based Court Place Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.39% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Aperio Gp Limited Com invested in 0.11% or 286,403 shares.

