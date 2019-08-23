Johnson Financial Group Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Position as Valuation Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Lifted by $858,000 Its Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 2.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 75.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 4,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1,558 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 6,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $283.7. About 1.42 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 6,363 shares to 10,711 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.61 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

