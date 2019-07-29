Johnson Financial Group Boosted Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Stake; Woodmont Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in Twitter (TWTR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 8.75 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 24,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 547,078 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) by 23,344 shares to 183,866 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,192 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.78M were accumulated by Thornburg Inv. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com has 73,315 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Montana-based First Interstate National Bank has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pggm Investments reported 814,250 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Investment Corporation Nj has invested 1.38% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Boston Prtnrs owns 24,552 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv invested in 0.06% or 2,961 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,229 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Lc invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.23% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 27,667 are owned by Asset Management Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 62,576 shares. Oppenheimer & Commerce has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl Corporation, New York-based fund reported 20,065 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 3,725 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsr. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 769,349 shares. Bluestein R H & Company reported 8,000 shares. 15,445 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,484 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fin Service Advisors has invested 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 57,858 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Proffitt Goodson has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.58% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 8.91 million shares. Lpl Ltd holds 238,368 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 112,280 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd reported 50 shares stake. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 21,746 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 11,700 shares to 12,379 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,313 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).