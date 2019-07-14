Johnson Financial Group Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; F5 Networks Has 0.94 Sentiment

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc acquired 255 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 7,004 shares with $12.47M value, up from 6,749 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $990.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 184 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 196 sold and trimmed holdings in F5 Networks Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 56.78 million shares, down from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding F5 Networks Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 159 Increased: 122 New Position: 62.

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 8,336 shares to 35,319 valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWR) stake by 23,158 shares and now owns 283,305 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 18 report. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 805,718 shares. Hm Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 1,227 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. 54,458 are held by Oak Associates Limited Oh. 640,658 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Beck Cap Llc has invested 3.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 1.71% or 54,409 shares. Wharton Business Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 203 shares. Hudson Bay Management LP stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altavista Wealth owns 2,696 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Art Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.32% or 12,397 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Noesis Mangement invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackay Shields Lc owns 156,889 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. 20,113 were reported by Strategic Wealth Gp.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $8.69 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.

The stock increased 1.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.56. About 482,145 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M

