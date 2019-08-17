Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Stake; Financial Counselors Decreased Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $377,996 as Share Value Declined

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 7,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 414,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 421,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 257,362 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.98 million, down from 263,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,766.62 down -7.32 points – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Cisco Looks Weak; Canopy Growth Gets Smoked – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.