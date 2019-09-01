Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined; Federated Investors Increased Holding in Kroger Co (KR) by $5.35 Million

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 66.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 222,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 559,291 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, up from 336,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 6.17 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Posts Profit Growth As Costs Rise; 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: BENEFIT FROM TAX OVERHUAL IS ABOUT $400 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15, EST. $2.20; 30/05/2018 – Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Boosted Products in Search; 09/04/2018 – Peatos™ Roars onto the Scene with Kroger; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Buys Meal-Kit Company Home Chef in Latest Online Acquisition

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 2,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 49,141 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 51,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

