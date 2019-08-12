Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $1.22 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Barbara Oil Company Lowered Holding

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.05B market cap company. It closed at $29.74 lastly. It is down 9.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 110,189 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, up from 101,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 20.65 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $486,527 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L.. Lisowski Sheryl Ann also sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,246 shares to 202,690 shares, valued at $57.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

