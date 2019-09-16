Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position Held by Smithfield Trust Company; Falcon Point Capital Trimmed Holding in Five9 (FIVN) by $1.24 Million as Stock Value Declined

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 5,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 85,862 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, up from 80,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 5.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Five9 (FIVN) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 24,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 69,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59 million, down from 94,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Five9 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 620,025 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN)

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO â€“ Making Progress to Change a Quarter-Trillion Dollar Call Center Industry – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9 -9% on another reported exec departure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8,082 shares to 69,169 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Company reported 7,585 shares. 54,377 are owned by Roundview Cap Ltd Liability. 472,094 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Oak Assocs Limited Oh reported 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,161 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wedgewood holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,300 shares. Blb&B Ltd Company stated it has 134,958 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,609 shares. Forte Limited Liability Adv reported 21,811 shares. Maverick Cap invested in 0.14% or 69,240 shares. Adirondack Rech Mgmt accumulated 1,558 shares. Cap Research Global invested in 3.95M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 7,967 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 2.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tower Bridge reported 201,006 shares.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $966.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE) by 2,588 shares to 45,552 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Short Term (Flot) (FLOT) by 152,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,753 shares, and cut its stake in Short Term Municipal (Shm).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.