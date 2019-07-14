Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.38 Million; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $308,490; Stock Value Rose

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 9,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,012 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 23,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78 million shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, down from 40,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.64M shares traded or 3.16% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares to 117,119 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

