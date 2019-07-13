Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Boosted Position; Eog Resources (EOG) Shareholder Capital International Investors Has Increased Stake by $378.03 Million

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 2,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,139 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, up from 53,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 3.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32.26M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 billion, up from 28.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.